A tractor-trailer stolen in NC was abandoned in Beaufort Co. Investigators need help

Investigators are trying to find out who stole a tractor-trailer found abandoned in a rural area of Beaufort County on Tuesday.
Beaufort County dispatchers alerted Sheriff's Office deputies that the GPS on a truck reported stolen from Charlotte, N.C., showed the vehicle on St. Helena, a Sheriff's Office release said. When deputies couldn't immediately find the truck, they called for an agency helicopter.
Within minutes, the pilot spotted the truck in the woods off Kinfolk Lane. The 2018 Peterbilt truck valued at $90,000 was processed for evidence, towed away and will be returned to its owner, the release said.
Anyone with information about who stole the truck can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers will remain anonymous and considered for a cash reward.
