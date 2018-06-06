Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Man took $7,000 worth of items from Hilton Head vehicles, police say. Do you know him?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

June 06, 2018 07:29 AM

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole more than $7,000 worth of property from two vehicles on Hilton Head Island last Sunday.

The vehicles were unlocked in the Coligny Beach parking lot on South Forest Beach Drive, according to a news release from the agency.

The suspect was driving a white Dodge Ram with Florida tags about 7:30 p.m. when he was seen on surveillance entering the parking lot and taking items from vehicles, the release said.

He is described in the release only as a black male. No identifying features were listed.

Anyone with information about the man may call Sgt. W. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

truck photos combo.JPG
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

  Comments  