Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigates two sexual assault allegations in one day

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate sexual assault allegations that were reported within hours of each other on Hilton Head Island and in Okatie, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports.
The address of the Hilton Head assault was redacted, but happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., the report said. The victim said she and her brother went to a friend's house and had dinner and a few drinks. The victim said a man inside the residence began to kiss her and tried to "touch her body" at some point in the night. She told the man to stop and he left her alone as everyone went to sleep.
The details of what happened next were redacted. Around 3:30 a.m., the victim said she was "unsure what to do at first" and left the residence in the morning. She reported the alleged assault later that day.
The second assault allegedly happened near a bar in Okatie between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., according to a separate report.
The victim in that case said she and a friend had gone out in Savannah before when they met with someone they knew from high school. They could not provide further information about the person.
The victim said she was unable to drive after consuming alcohol, and that she fell asleep in the car as one of the people in the group drove her. She said the driver pulled off of the road near a wooded area, the report said. The person then began to "kiss" her, the report said.
Details were also redacted from the report. However, the woman eventually made it to another bar and met with her friend and told her what happened. The two then went to the Sheriff's Office in Beaufort and reported the alleged assault.
No arrests were listed in either report.
