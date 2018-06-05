Burton firefighters respond to back to back evening fires

A family was displaced after Burton firefighters responded to separate house fires Monday evening.
The first fire was reported on Big Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of a mobile home and fire coming through the rear. The fire was quickly extinguished after it was located in the kitchen. The cause of the fire was cooking left unattended, the release said. The home had no working smoke detectors.
No injuries were reported, but a family of two adults and two children were displaced after the home suffered heat and smoke damage.
Firefighters responded to a second fire just before 7 p.m. on Possum Hill Road.
A resident returned from work to find her home damaged by soot and smoke. Firefighters located a charred mattress in a rear bedroom but no flames. No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.
"Smoke detectors and bedroom doors are important lessons here," Burton Fire Lt. Alex Murry said. "If the homeowner had a smoke detector in the first fire, it may have alerted her much earlier and significantly reduced damages. In the second fire, a closed bedroom door prevented the fire from growing and spreading. We urge all our citizens to have smoke detectors and close bedroom doors at night and when leaving the home."
Residents interested in smoke detector assistance may contact their local fire department. Burton residents can email safetyed@burtonfd.org.
