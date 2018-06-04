Owner opts to have pit bull mix involved in Hilton Head graduation party attack put down

A pit bull mix that attacked a woman at a graduation party Friday night on Hilton Head Island has been euthanized, according to a Beaufort County Animal Shelter official.
The dog's owner made the decision to have the dog put down, Tallulah Trice, director of the Beaufort County Animal Shelter, said Monday. She did not know when the dog was put down.
The victim was in the kitchen at a home in Palmetto Hall when a pit bull mix jumped and nipped at her, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. When the victim pushed the dog away, it reacted by biting her leg and foot.
Trice said that in situations like this, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gives dog owners a choice.
The owner can either have the dog quarantined for at least 10 days or they can have the dog put down.
When an animal attacks a person, DHEC investigates, its website says.
Animals determined to be too aggressive may need to be quarantined. If a pet has not been vaccinated for rabies, however, DHEC will test it for the disease. Euthanasia is the only way to remove its head and examine the brain for signs of rabies.
DHEC also urges people to try to avoid damaging the head of an animal that they may have to kill in order to rescue someone under attack.
Anyone bitten by an unknown dog should call animal control or law enforcement and tell them what they know about the dog. If the owner of the pet is unknown, animal control should still be told the size, color and location of the animal.
Giving authorities details about the attack can help them determine the owner and if the dog has been vaccinated.
The victim of Friday's attack was transported to Hilton Head Hospital that evening, according to Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage. Information on the victim's conditions was unavailable Monday.
Her condition is unknown.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments