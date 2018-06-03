Update: 2 days after body found in Savannah River, woman remains unidentified

This story was updated at 11 a.m. Monday.
The identity of a woman whose body was pulled from the Savannah River on Saturday night remains unknown on Monday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department.
The unidentified woman's body was recovered by the police department and Savannah Fire and Rescue Saturday night, according to a news report from WTOC.
Large portions of River Street were shut down while the incident was investigated.
Keturah Greene, spokesperson for the police department, said on Monday that the woman's identity remained unknown and the investigation was still in the "preliminary" stage.
She said an autopsy was planned for later Monday.
Greene said the body was found by a person who saw it in the water and called police.
The Chatham County Coroner's Office would not release any information about the woman on Monday morning.
Another incident involving a shooting in the 100 block of Yamacraw Village also stopped traffic in the area Saturday, the news report states.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
