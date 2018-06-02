Man rescued from capsized boat off Sands Beach in Port Royal during severe storm

A man rode out a severe storm that rolled through Beaufort County early Saturday night from the top of his sailboat, according to fire and rescue officials.
The City of Beaufort and town of Port Royal Fire Department first received a report of a man on top of a capsized boat near Sands Beach at 4:58 p.m., said Lt. Ross Vezin.
Waves were about three to five feet up in the Port Royal Sound from the storm, Vezin said.
Boats from multiple agencies were dispatched into the water in search of the man.
"It took us about 30 minutes to find the occupant," Vezin said. "He was actually picked up by a boat passing by."
The man was transferred to a Parris Island Fire Department boat and brought to shore.
It took about an hour and a half from the time the call went out to bring the man to shore, Vezin said.
Beaufort County EMS was called but the man refused medical assistance.
Other agencies that assisted included the Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department, S. C. Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Town of Port Royal Police Department and Marine Search and Rescue.
