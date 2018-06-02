Pit bull mix bites Hilton Head graduation party guest; Victim transported to hospital, police say

A woman was transported to an area hospital Friday night after a pit bull mix bit her during a graduation party in Palmetto Hall on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The woman was in the kitchen of the home when the dog jumped at her nipping, Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday. He said the victim pushed the dog in response.
The dog reacted by biting the victim on her leg and foot.
An ambulance was called to the scene and transported the victim to Hilton Head Hospital.
The dog must be quarantined for ten days, per S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control requirements.
A dog attack on Hilton Head Island last year, left one woman with serious injuries. It took several months of court hearings to decide the fate of one of the dogs involved in the attack.
