Police have surrounded a house in Sea Pines house, suspect believed to be inside, police say

A house on Woodbine Drive in Sea Pines has been surrounded by police and security officers as it is believed a suspect is hiding inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office alert sent at 12:32 p.m. today.
The alert states, police responded to a report of a subject attempting to break into vehicles on the road. Security and police quickly detained one individual for the incident but later learned another was possibly hiding in a nearby house.
The alert states the house will be cleared by police soon.
"There is believed to be no threat to the public at this time," the alert states. "Residents and guests in the area of Woodbine Drive in Sea Pines can expect increased law enforcement activity over the next few hours."
The first subject was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, according to the alert. He has been identified as Alfonzo Powell, 25.
Comments