A secret ingredient in a Hilton Head man's Big Mac got him arrested, deputies say

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions — and marijuana — on a sesame seed bun.
That's the version of McDoanld's famous Big Mac deputies say they discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday night on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
A deputy pulled over a BMW sedan about 11:30 p.m. for having only one working headlight. She immediately smelled marijuana and called for a second officer when the driver, Brandon Qualls, could not provide a driver's license, the report said.
When deputies searched the car, they found a McDonald's bag willed with chicken nuggets, fries, and a Big Mac.
The Big Mac box had a surprise inside: a small, plastic bag of marijuana.
Qualls was arrested and taken to Beaufort County Detention Center. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana early Thursday morning.
As corrections officers inventoried Qualls' property, the found a second plastic bag in his wallet. This one was filled with cocaine,the report said. He was then charged with possession of contraband in a county jail.
