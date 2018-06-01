A man used $450 in counterfeit money at Hilton Head Walmart, report says

A man used $450 in counterfeit money to pay for five items at the Hilton Head Walmart on Pembroke Drive last month, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on May 7, but was reported on May 29, according to the report.
The suspect, who was wearing a white shirt and dark pants, gave the cashier nine $50 counterfeit bills to pay the $437.56 bill, which included hedge trimmers, an electric blower and a Sprite and Minute Maid.
A deputy watched surveillance footage of the man checking out with the items, the report said.
The deputy said a photograph of the suspect will be obtained in order to help identify him.
