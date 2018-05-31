Heavy police presence on Hilton Head as police search for man with warrants

Hilton Head residents and visitors should expect a high police presence in the Marshland Road and Leg O' Mutton Road region as Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searches for a wanted man, according to a police alert sent at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.
The subject — Benard Garvin — is wanted on charges for Fugitive from Justice and Burglary out of Georgia, Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Bill Neil said Thursday night.
"We attempted to make the arrest when he fled," Neil said.
The subject is described as a black male in his 20s. He is wearing blue jeans and no shirt.
Anyone in or around the search area is asked to report any suspicious person or activity to the Beaufort County Dispatch by calling 9-1-1.
