Beaufort man sentenced for beating ex, setting house on fire with baby inside

A Beaufort man was sentenced to 30-years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to attacking his ex-girlfriend, holding her and another man at gunpoint and endangering a child after setting their home on fire.
Jessie Matthew Gibbens, 27, plead guilty Feb. 2 to the crimes that occurred Nov. 21, 2015, a release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office states.
The woman was bathing when Gibbens broke into the home and started beating her, the release says. He then attacked the woman's boyfriend.
The woman grabbed her 2-year-old daughter and locked herself in a bedroom to call police. Gibbens left when alerted that police were on the way.
Gibbens returned hours later and beat the woman and her boyfriend with the butt of a shotgun. as he made them sit on their knees. The child was locked in a bedroom by Gibbens.
In attempt to get to the child, Gibbens threw his ex-girlfriend to the ground, the release states. Both the woman and her boyfriend fled the house looking for help from nearby neighbors.
Gibbens set the house on fire with the child inside, while the couple was away. The ex-girlfriend broke out a window to save her daughter.
Gibbens was a Marine at the time of his arrest, according to a 2015 article by WSAV. It says he was arrested at Parris Island by Military Police.
Gibbens pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and battery, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and third degree arson and false imprisonment.
He was sentenced to 30 years for each attempted murder, burglary and kidnapping charge, 15 years for arson, five years for the weapons charge and three years for the assaults. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
There was a delay in Gibbins plea and his sentencing due to a court-ordered mental heath evaluation.
