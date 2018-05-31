Man struck by a Beaufort County ambulance after a confrontation with its driver

A man was transported to an area hospital earlier this month after being struck by a Beaufort County ambulance on St. Helena Island, according to a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The ambulance was responding to a medical call on Coffin Point Road at about 5:45 p.m. May 20, Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern, said Thursday.
The man, who was at the residence, approached the driver of the ambulance in a confrontational way, Southern said.
"Unit one (the ambulance driver) felt threatened and attempted to leave the scene," he said. "Unit one had to back up to leave the residence and struck unit 2 (the pedestrian)."
The injuries to the man are listed as "possible" in the report, Southern said. He said a listing of "possible" could include anything from minor to severe.
He provided no additional information about the man's injuries.
Another ambulance was called to transport the man to an area hospital, Southern said.
"The EMS was found as contributing to an accident," Southern said. "It happened on private property. There are only certain things that can be charged on private property, so no chargers were made."
A call to Beaufort County Emergency Management Services — which manages the ambulance service — was not returned as of deadline Thursday.
