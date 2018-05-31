A loud pop. An orange glow. And a Hilton Head Plantation home burns. Arson suspected.

A loud pop and an "orange glow" alerted a neighbor to a fire at an empty Hilton Head Plantation home Wednesday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The fire happened at a residence on Fernwood Trail between 9 p.m. and 2:35 a.m., according to the report. A deputy found the home filled with smoke and said the front of the structure appeared to have been burned.
A woman who lives next door said she saw an orange glow through the windows of her home. When she looked outside, she saw the home was on fire. She told deputies that no one lived at the residence and that she heard a "loud pop" come from outside her home around 9 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the scene and found a bottle near the place where the flames started. An unknown substance was "used to start the fire," the report said.
The investigation is continuing.
