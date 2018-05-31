3 men were shot at along Hilton Head road. Then one of them shot back, report says

Three men reported they were shot at while driving home early Tuesday morning along a Hilton Head Island road. One of them returned fire, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened on Marshland Road around midnight and was reported by two of the men about an hour after it happened.
The two said they were leaving work when noticed a vehicle speed up behind them. Once the vehicle was directly behind them, someone inside fired six to eight shots, the victims said. The bullets hit the bumper of their vehicle and shattered the back window glass.
"(The victims) stated they both ducked down and sped away, turning right onto Mathews Drive as the unknown suspect vehicle U-turned in front of the Napa Auto Parts Store and fled the area in the opposite direction," a deputy wrote in the report.
One of the men had a small cut on his neck from the shattered glass, but the two were otherwise uninjured.
A deputy found three holes in the rear of their car and the shattered back windshield. The deputy also noted a strong odor of marijuana inside of their vehicle.
The two later changed their story.
They told the deputy there had been a third man inside the car with them, and that he was inside their residence with an injury.
They added that they had picked the man up at his home on Manatee Way after work to "smoke marijuana." As they drove, the shots rang out from the other vehicle. The two men said the third man, who was sitting in the back seat of their vehicle, pulled a handgun of his own and fired back through the shattered window.
When they escaped the shootout, they said the third man hid his weapon before they called law enforcement. The third man was found with a small amount of blood on the left side of his head that was likely from the shattered glass, the report said.
He corroborated the two mens' story, but didn't mention firing or hiding his own handgun.
He later showed deputies where he had hidden the handgun.
No arrests were listed in the report.
