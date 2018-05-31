Have you seen an orange SUV? Its driver stole a trailer, Beaufort County officials say

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a suspect accused of stealing a trailer and then using that trailer to steal an ATV on May 26 from Lobeco.
A witness said the vehicle — an orange Land Rover that may be from a 2000s model year — left on Charleston Highway going toward I-95.
The missing ATV is a tan and black Suzuki King Quad.
The Sheriff's Office released photographs showing a man with short, dark hair and some facial hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and tan cargo shorts.
Anyone with information about the man, the trailer or the vehicles may call Investigator Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 18S121544.
