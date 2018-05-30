5-year-old girl dies in Savannah fire. 4 other children injured and 20 displaced, firefighters say

A 5-year-old girl was reported killed and four other children were injured — two with severe burns — when a fire started in a Savannah apartment building early Wednesday.
Janel Few, spokesperson for Savannah Fire and Emergency Services, said the cause of the blaze 1147 Graydon St., was still under investigation about 1 p.m.
A post on the department's Facebook page said investigators had determined the building did not have smoke alarms.
Firefighters received a call at 1:10 a.m. about heavy flames at a two-story brick apartment building located at 1147 Graydon St., according to a news release from the fire department.
The department said the first firefighters were on the scene within one minute, and they found flames coming from a bedroom on the ground-floor.
Two adults and four injured children were outside, but a 5-year-old was still inside when firefighters arrived. She was found unresponsive in a corner of a bedroom where the fire appears to have started, the release said.
Five adults and nine children who live in the upstairs apartment were able to get out safely, residents told local media.
Banging on their door and their window woke them, they told WTOC.
"Everybody just got up, tried to get all the kids out of the house. Then the smoke was coming inside so we couldn't come out the front door. We had to go out the back door," resident Antonio Williams told the television station.
Melinda Brown, another resident who lived upstairs, told WSAV that the blaze was another nightmare as she lost two children in a fire four years ago.
Officials reported that the four injured children were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, and two of them were later moved to the burn center in Augusta because of their severe burns.
The fire was contained to the first-floor apartment, but the entire building sustained smoke and water damage, the release said. The 20 surviving residents of the building have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
