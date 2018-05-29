Mechanical failure cited in loss of Moss Creek maintenance machines

A mechanical failure is being blamed for a fire that destroyed two Moss Creek maintenance vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. after one of the machines caught fire. The second, which was parked next to it, caught fire when the flames spread.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within five to 10 minutes of arriving, according to Capt. Lee Levesque.
No injuries were reported and the only property damaged in the incident were the two pieces of machinery.
