Bluffton woman bruised, loses clumps of hair after fight with cousin, report says

A Bluffton woman was treated at Hilton Head Hospital on Monday morning after a fight with a cousin left her with lacerations, bruises and "clumps" of hair ripped out, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Ulmer Road.
The victim reported she was assaulted by her cousin in the kitchen of the residence. She alleged that her cousin pushed her into a chair and "began hitting her," the report said. During the fight, the woman said the chair broke and her head hit the concrete floor. She also said her cousin took her purse before leaving.
The woman suffered minor lacerations and bruising on her face, arms and legs, the report said. She appeared to be "intoxicated, extremely unsteady on her feet and slurring her speech," a deputy wrote.
The deputy found two "clumps" of what appeared to be the woman's hair in the kitchen, along with the broken chair.
No arrest was listed in the report.
