Beaufort County student sends in tip after hearing someone make a threat at school, cops say

A student in Beaufort County tipped off law enforcement after hearing another student make a possible threat to the school, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Sheriff's Office received the student's anonymous tip including the suspected male student's first name through the P3 Tips app early Thursday evening, according to the release. With the help of Port Royal Police Department and school administrators, the suspect was identified and deputies went to his home to interview him and his parents.

The student who allegedly made a threatening comment told the Sheriff's Office he had said some things while he was angry, but he hadn't meant anyone harm, according to the release. To make sure the student didn't have access to any guns, deputies searched the home with the parents' permission and didn't find any firearms.

Newly implemented by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the P3 Tips app allows students to send anonymous tips about suspicious activity to law enforcement. It was added to help give students every opportunity to report suspicious activity in an added safety measure against shootings and violence in schools.

This incident was the first time the app was used to report something potentially dangerous in a Beaufort County school, Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday afternoon. The system worked just as it should, he said, giving the student an opportunity to make his or her concern known immediately and effectively which allowed law enforcement to get right to the investigation.

In the release, the Sheriff's Office thanked the anonymous student who sent in the tip and encouraged all students to download the app.

The P3 Tips app is a free app that can be found in the Google Play or the iPhone App Store.



