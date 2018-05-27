Laundry room fire spreads to Hilton Head villas, firefighters say

Fire spread from a laundry building to a multi-family building on Hilton Head Island last Thursday night, evacuating three villas, according to a Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue news release.
Shortly before midnight, an outside laundry room caught fire, making its way to the side of a four-unit building on Woodward Avenue in Dunes Villas, according to the release. Firefighters had the flames out within three minutes of their arrival.
There were people inside three of the four villas within that building, but they evacuated on their own, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.
The fire is believed to have started in one of the two dryers in the laundry room. There was some electrical damage in the attic of the villas, which required repairs for three of the building's electrical meters, according to the release.
Comments