One victim airlifted to Charleston after Saturday morning shooting in Yemassee, police say

Two male victims were transported to area hospitals Saturday morning after a shooting in the Yemassee area, police say.
Colleton County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at Hindersonville Highway and Jonesville Ave. at 6:47 a.m., a press release states.
Upon arrival, police discovered two men with gunshot wounds. Multiple shell casings were scattered across the scene.
The two men were transported to Colleton County Medical Center Emergency Room. One of the victims — listed in critical conditions — was flown to Trident Medical Center in Charleston.
A vehicle in possession by one of the victims and found at the scene was reported stolen out of Charleston County, the release says.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident or the location of the suspect can contact Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843 549-2111 or Crime Stoppers at 843 554-1111 to remain anonymous.
Comments