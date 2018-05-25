Beaufort thrift store employee robbed at gunpoint while walking to car

A Beaufort thrift store employee reported being robbed at gunpoint while walking to her car Thursday evening.
A woman who works at Salvation Army thrift store on Robert Smalls Parkway was walking to her vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. when a man in dark clothing approached from nearby woods, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
The man pointed the gun at the woman, demanded money and ran with the cash toward the woods behind the store, Bromage said.
A more detailed description of the suspect wasn't available early Friday.
This story will be updated.
