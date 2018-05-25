A Bluffton horror story: Grandfather convicted in sexual abuse of young granddaughter

"It would have been easier if this was a complete stranger. This was someone we trusted."

That's what Bluffton mother Lori Mayo said Friday morning, a day after her father was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2014 sexual abuse of her then 8-year-old daughter, his granddaughter. o tell her story as a way to help other victims.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette normally does not identify victims of sexual assault or their families. However, Mayo reached out to the newspapers to tell her story as a way to help other potential victims.

Charles Dent, 61, of Piedmont, Ala., was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor on Thursday in Beaufort County Circuit Court, according to court records.





The terrible truth began to emerge four years ago, when Mayo's boyfriend, a former law enforcement officer, noticed some "red flags."

Mayo said her boyfriend told her the child would try to hug and kiss him. Sexual behavior that is inappropriate for a child's age can be a sign of sexual abuse, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

He asked her if anyone had done anything to make her feel uncomfortable, Mayo said.

The child was initially reluctant to speak.





She told him that she couldn't tell him because he would tell her mom. That, the child said, would mean she would get in trouble with her mother.

Eventually, the child spoke of the abuse that happened when she was alone with her grandfather. She also told her story in forensic interviews with Hopeful Horizons.

The child said Dent touched her inappropriately and forced her to perform sexual acts, Mayo said. Evidence taken from the forensic interviews was key in Dent's conviction.

Mayo reported her father to police on June 10, 2014.

Now, looking back, Mayo realizes her father had been grooming her to gain access to her daughter.

Mayo said she was never very close to her father, but decided to be more proactive in their relationship when he reached out to her after her brother took is own life.

Dent asked her to move from Florida with her son and daughter to the Hilton Head area. When she was hesitant, he said he would help her pay for the new place, and even offered to move them to a larger apartment after they'd relocated to Bluffton. He came to visit about once a month, Mayo said.

That's when the abuse began.

Dent was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge and sentenced to 15 years on each count of disseminating obscene material to a minor. Each of the 15 year sentences will run concurrent with the 30 year sentence.

According to court records, he had no prior charges in Beaufort County.

A prosecutor praised the young victim.

"This girl was incredibly brave, first to come forward and tell someone about the abuse, but also to remain strong throughout this whole process," Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph said in a 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release. "The level of detail is so high. This little girl consistently provides vivid descriptions that no 9-year-old should know."

Because the case was ongoing, Mayo said she and her daughter never discussed it, but most likely will now. She added that her daughter, now 13, wants to write a book about her experience.

Asked why she was speaking out now, Mayo said it was about protecting other potential victims.

"We've decided to use this as a tool to help other people who might be afraid to come forward," Mayo said.