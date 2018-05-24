She was knocked out at Hilton Head bar when she didn't dance with a man, report says

A woman was knocked unconscious in the Barmuda Triangle area early Tuesday morning after she said no to a group of men who asked her to dance, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of The Boardroom bar, according to the report. The victim told a deputy she was punched in her left eye by a man in a group of five. Prior to the assault, she had told them she would not dance with them inside the bar.
She said as she and her friend were leaving the bar, she was approached by the suspect who told her friend "you're the one talking s---," the report said.
"(The victim) informed moments later all she could remember was waking up on the ground in the walkway," a deputy wrote.
She said she was helped to her feet by other women, and that the suspect, along with the men he was with, had disappeared.
The woman said she believed she could identify the suspect through a Snapchat friend request he had sent to a friend that night.
No arrest was listed in the report.
The incident happened just over a month after a 24-year-old Virginia man allegedly hit two women outside the Triangle after he tried to interrupt their conversation.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the women told him to leave them alone, and he allegedly threw an unprovoked punch, hitting both women in the face with the same motion.
He was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery.
