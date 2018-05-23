Employees caught sneaking contraband to Savannah inmates — 1 faces a felony, cops say

A Savannah woman faces a felony charge after she and a colleague allegedly brought contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center, according to a Chatham County Sheriff's Office news release.
Sylvia Abrams, 26, is charged with giving inmates prohibited items, including tobacco, batteries, a cell phone and other things, according to the release. She also allegedly allowed inmates to make calls from her personal cell phone.
Abrams and a second employee have since been fired from the food service company that was contracted by the Sheriff's Office to work in the detention center, according to the release. The second employee "did not exchange a criteria of contraband that met the felony charge."
