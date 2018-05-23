Suspect wanted in multiple sexual assaults has ties to Lowcountry, FBI says

A suspect in multiple California sexual assault cases has been seen in the Lowcountry, according to a wanted poster released by the FBI.
Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), the FBI said. He posted bond and was released on Sept. 26.
The FBI alleges that Carlson fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant and, sometime after, left there with a stolen handgun, rental car and "a significant amount of cash."
The suspect was seen in Hoover, Alabama, on Nov. 22.
"When police tried to stop him, he led them on an erratic, high-speed pursuit that was terminated by the police due to the danger to the public," the wanted poster said.
He reportedly has since been seen in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 28 and in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30.
Carson has green eyes and brown hair, according to his description released by the FBI. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds.
He may be traveling in a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770, the FBI said.
Carlson should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk, according to the FBI. He allegedly has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution.
Anyone with information about Carson or his whereabouts may contact a local FBI office or submit a tip on the FBI's website.
