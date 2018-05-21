Cops: Man asked for change for his fake bill at 2 Hilton Head stores — he was on camera

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly used a fake $100 bill at a Hilton Head Island business on Friday, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
A man reportedly brought the counterfeit bill to Sweet Carolina Cupcakes on North Forest Beach Drive around 3:15 p.m. and asked for change without buying anything, according to the release. He also allegedly tried to use the same bill at the Piggly Wiggly next door earlier that same day.
Anyone with information can contact Cpl. J. Dickman at 843-255-3309, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S114880.
