Beaufort County high school student brought BB gun to school

A Beaufort High School student brought a BB gun to school in a backpack Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents by Principal Bonnie Almond.
"We immediately detained the student, confiscated the weapon and notified law enforcement," Almond wrote. "Law enforcement also are investigating this situation."
Students informed school employees of the gun, she wrote, adding that no students were injured.
The safety scare comes after a 17-year-old killed 10 and wounded 10 others at a Texas high school last week.
According to the district's Student Code of Conduct, possession of a prohibited weapon, which includes BB guns, is the highest-level of offense and carries a punishment of up to a 10-day out-of-school suspension with a recommendation for expulsion or assignment to the district's alternative school, the Right Choices program.
This story will be updated.
Comments