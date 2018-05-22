Beaufort County man hit, bit, threatened woman with a sword and a gun, police say

A 56-year-old Lady's Island man was arrested Sunday after allegedly hitting his girlfriend and threatening her while holding a shotgun and a sword, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The couple was arguing at their home off Little Capers Road shortly before 1 a.m. as the man searched hyer cell phone for proof of alleged infidelities, according to the report. The woman told deputies he hit her in the head and neck after getting a shotgun and a sword and continued to threaten her.
When she told him she wanted to go to the hospital, he wrestled with her for her phone and bit her hand so she would release the device, according to the release. She left without it and drove herself to the hospital.
The man was charged with second degree domestic violence, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He remained incarcerated Tuesday morning with bond set at $10,000 on the domestic violence charge and an additional $5,300 for a family court bench warrant.
