Sheriff's Office: Missing man was driving beige Chevy Impala in Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

May 21, 2018 06:31 AM

The Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a missing man, according to a news release sent out at 12:04 a.m. Monday.

Jarod Myers is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds, the news release said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and gray shorts, and black Nike slide on shoes, the release said, adding that he was driving a beige 2008 Chevrolet Impala with South Carolina tag NJW-523.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts may call the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777.

Myers' age, race and other distinguishing features were not listed in the news release.

A photo of him was not available early Monday.

This story will be updated.

