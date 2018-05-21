Sheriff's Office: Missing man was driving beige Chevy Impala in Beaufort County

The Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a missing man, according to a news release sent out at 12:04 a.m. Monday.
Jarod Myers is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds, the news release said.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and gray shorts, and black Nike slide on shoes, the release said, adding that he was driving a beige 2008 Chevrolet Impala with South Carolina tag NJW-523.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts may call the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777.
Myers' age, race and other distinguishing features were not listed in the news release.
A photo of him was not available early Monday.
This story will be updated.
