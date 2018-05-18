Bluffton woman punches boyfriend in Petco parking lot with 3 kids in back seat, report says

A Bluffton woman was arrested in a Petco parking lot Wednesday evening after deputies were called to the scene, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Her boyfriend told deputies the two were driving through the parking lot near Petco when they started arguing about who owned the vehicle they were in, according to the report. He said he was also mad she was driving because he believed she had a suspended license and had been drinking.
The argument turned physical when she punched him in the face multiple times, the report said.
The boyfriend said he was hit between 20 and 30 times with closed fists, according to the police report. He said he put his arms over his face to block the punches, and then hit his girlfriend in the back of the head to get her to stop. He then left the vehicle and called police.
The deputy noted the boyfriend had swelling on both sides of his face, especially around his eyes, "consistent with being punched repeatedly in the face," the report said.
The girlfriend had a slightly different story, and told deputies her boyfriend threw the first punch and she hit him back "in self defense," the report said.
The deputy noted she seemed "extremely irate" and had "a strong odor" of alcohol, according to the report.
She "continued to yell and scream at (her boyfriend) in a very aggressive manner" while being questioned by a deputy, the report said. She also admitted to consuming two shots of alcohol earlier in the day.
Three children were in the backseat of the vehicle during the fight, the report said.
She was charged with domestic violence in the second degree.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name individuals charged with misdemeanor offenses.
