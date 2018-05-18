Man throws drink, puts hands around bouncer's throat at Hilton Head bar, report says

Deputies stepped in to break up a fight at One Hot Mama's on Hilton Head's south end last Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Fights in this plaza aren't uncommon.
A man working security for the restaurant/ bar in a plaza known to locals as "The Triangle," on May 12 said two brothers were confrontational from the moment they arrived and had their IDs checked at the door.
The bouncer said he witnessed one of the brothers throw a drink at another person's head, and stepped in to escort him off the property, according to the report. That's when the man got angry and started to shove the bouncer. Another man working security stepped in to help, and the man put his hands around the first bouncer's throat.
The bouncer said he "could feel him starting to squeeze" his throat, the report said.
Once outside, deputies intervened, according to the report. The bouncer said he did not want to press charges.
Video surveillance footage shows the man threw a drink in a plastic cup across the room around 1:27 a.m. "without provocation," according to the report.
