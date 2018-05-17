'Get off of me!' Woman calls 911 after Bluffton cop breaks window during traffic stop

Claraleanna Lockett says she was followed by a Bluffton police officer before he pulled her over on August 5, 2017. She called 911 when the officer broke her window after she questioned him and ignored his demands to get out of her car.
Ashley Jean Reese Bluffton Police Department, Beaufort County 911