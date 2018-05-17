'Get off of me!' Woman calls 911 after Bluffton cop breaks window during traffic stop
Claraleanna Lockett says she was followed by a Bluffton police officer before he pulled her over on August 5, 2017. She called 911 when the officer broke her window after she questioned him and ignored his demands to get out of her car.
Ashley Jean ReeseBluffton Police Department, Beaufort County 911
Palmetto Dunes recently had a string of break-ins in their rental homes. Here are a few quick tips for rental owners across Beaufort County — and a few specific tips for Palmetto Dunes property owners.
A house fire in the Seabrook Point neighborhood in northern Beaufort County completely destroyed a home Wednesday night. Burton firefighters say a lack of hydrants in the area kept the department from getting control of the fire.
A trailer home on Luray Street off Ulmer Road in Bluffton was totally consumed by flames on Monday. Here, the Bluffton Township Fire District fights the fire as neighbor Ildefonso Rodriguez describes what happened.
A Hilton Head Island, S.C., business owner was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue on Wednesday for 13 tax charges — including failing to report over $2 million in business gross income. Here's a breakdown of his charges.
Two Beaufort County School District employees — a teacher and a media assistant — were arrested Monday after an incident that happened at a Lady's Island residence last week, police say. Here's what they were charged with.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men after a shooting injured three people outside Mickey's Pub and Grill on Hilton Head Island Wednesday. One of the men fired into the crowd while the other fought a patron, police say.
Weston Patrie was tased after resisting arrest for jumping into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. His younger brother Luke then jumped the fence and "tackled" an officer, police say. The officer's body cam captured what happened next.