4 vehicles stolen from Beaufort auto dealership found in Charleston area after police chase

Four of 5 vehicles stolen from a Beaufort auto dealership were found on Tuesday after a police chase and help from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter, according to a news release from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
The fifth vehicle, a white new Dodge Durango SXT, remains missing.
Thieves broke into Butler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Beaufort overnight Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The thieves took 10 keys but got away with only five vehicles, Live 5 News reported.
About 8 a.m. Tuesday, a Colleton County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Durango on the Ace Basin Parkway, but the driver fled, according to law enforcement news releases. After a chase through Jacksonboro, the driver crashed into a drainage ditch in Hollywood.
The male driver ran into a wooded area, the news releases said. With help from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter, he was apprehended and taken to the Colleton County Detention Center.
His name has not been released.
Three of the other stolen vehicles were found on Roach Road in Hollywood.
Anyone with any information about the stolen vehicles may call Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421, Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
