If you get a call like this, hang up the phone, Beaufort County cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a recent phone scam in which callers pretend to be deputies, according to a news release.

A series of scam calls have been reported in which callers identify themselves as Sheriff's Office deputies who are calling to collect payment over the phone, according to the release. The caller will tell the victim that he or she owes fines for missing jury duty and must pay them immediately to avoid being arrested or facing legal action.

Sheriff's Office deputies will never collect payments of fines over the phone in lieu of an arrest, according to the release.

Anyone who receives one of these suspicious calls should simply hang up. The Sheriff's Office advises citizens to never give out personal information or financial information to these suspicious callers.

For more information on scams and safety, visit www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety.



