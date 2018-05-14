Man pulled out a gun after being kicked out of a Hilton Head strip club, cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly pulled out a gun between a pair of Hilton Head businesses, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect and a group of men were kicked out of Centerfolds Gentleman's Club shortly before 2 a.m. on May 9, according to the release. Once outside, the suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at one of the other men then fired it into the air between the club and South State Bank on Dunnagan’s Ally. After, he ran away.
The suspect is described as an approximately 5-foot-7 black male who is about 230 lbs., according to the release. He was wearing a large white T-shirt with a black shirt underneath and baggy pants.
Anyone with information can call Deputy K. Gonzales at 843-255-3310, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S106868.
