Sea Pines trolley crash sends four to the hospital, police say

Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a trolley in Sea Pines ran off the road and struck a tree, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern.
Southern was not aware which direction the trolley was traveling, but said it ran off the right side of the road before it hit a tree.
Five people were aboard the trolley, including the 68-year-old male driver.
Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, including the driver. Three of the four were reported as having non-incapacitating injuries," Southern said.
That could mean those injured were noticeably hurt to others at the scene, Southern said.
The fourth person, a 57-year-old man, was reported as having "incapacitating injuries."
Incapacitating injuries mean the victim may have not been able to walk, drive or perform activities he was able to do before the crash, Southern said.
The patrol further defines incapacitating injuries as severe lacerations, broken or distorted limbs, skull, chest or abdominal injuries, unconsciousness or if the victim is unable to leave the crash scene without assistance.
No charges have been filed, and the report of the incident said it was a "medical-related" crash, Southern said.
Sea Pines Community Services Associates released a statement Monday on the incident, stating the organization is working with South Carolina Highway Patrol and the investigation is ongoing.
"Our thoughts are with all of those who were involved," the statement said.
