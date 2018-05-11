'I hope to share a place in heaven with Austin,' says driver in fatal Hilton Head crash

As he stood in chains in a Hampton County courtroom Friday morning, a Hilton Head man who was given a 10-year suspended sentence in a deadly car crash said he wants to live a life that honors the friend he lost.

"I think about how many choices could have altered what happened," Jack Manesiotis, 23, said to Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen as his family looked on.

Manesiotis was convicted of reckless homicide and an open container violation in the death of 21-year-old Austin McLoud.

McLoud died May 7, 2017, when the car Manesiotis was driving hit speeds of 130 mph along William Hilton Parkway, struck a curb and overturned around 1:40 a.m.

Law enforcement found several cans of beer in and around the car, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Manesiotis' blood alcohol level was .08.





"I want the McLoud family to know how sorry I am, and how heartbroken I am about what happened," Manesiotis said. "... I humbly pray for Austin and his family."

Manesiotis said he wants to be a reminder of McLoud.





"I thought I would plead for mercy, but I am not deserving," he said. "I hope I will be able to share a place in heaven with Austin. ... I believe I have to become a living legacy of Austin McLoud."

It's a hope the judge in the case shared.

"I hope this changes your life," Mullen said. "I seriously do. ... This is a nightmare for your parents. You certainly didn't intend to do this. I don't want you to become a person who has continued problems, and it is just so sad," Mullen said.

The sentence means Manesiotis will not go to prison if he does not commit a crime within 10 years.





The sentence lined up with Manesiotis' request to live a "good clean life" and have the opportunity to do public service.

Mullen suggested Manesiotis speak to students at Hilton Head High with her about the importance of making good choices.

Manesiotis and McLoud ran cross country for the Hilton Head High School Seahawks. Manesiotis was twice named cross country athlete of the year by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

After leading his team to three state championships and winning the individual state title once, Manesiotis chose to attend the University of Florida to run with the school's cross country team before transferring to the University of South Carolina Beaufort to compete for the men's team.

At the time of his death, McLoud was a student at the University of South Carolina.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Mullen said Manesiotis must complete college after he undergoes "intensive in-patient treatment" for substance abuse at the Talbott Recovery and Addiction Treatment Center in Atlanta.