2 vehicles hit in St. Helena gunfight. Can you help police identify the shooter?

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two vehicles that were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on St. Helena Island.
The two black vehicles were reported as driving recklessly, heading north on Sea Island Parkway about 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The driver of one vehicle allegedly was firing a handgun through the sunroof at the other vehicle, which was following behind.
The two vehicles turned onto Folly Road from Sea Island Parkway, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Details about the vehicles' make and model were unavailable.
Two other vehicles traveling through the area at the time were hit by bullets, but no one was injured, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the vehicles or drivers involved may call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
