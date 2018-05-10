Savannah teacher arrested for taking inappropriate photos of female students, police say

A 38-year-old teacher at an all-girls Catholic high school in Savannah has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of students, according to a Savannah Police Department news release Thursday night.
Joey Morcock faces two charges of surreptitious recording of intimate parts and was arrested by the department's special victim's unit, according to police. He is accused of taking photos up the skirts of students at St. Vincent's Academy while in his role as a track coach.
The first related incident was reported on April 23, according to the release. Morcock has been removed from his position at the school during the investigation.
Anyone who has information on this case can call the police department tip line at 912-525-3124 or the Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.
