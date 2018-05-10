Bluffton stepfather 'slams' stepson to the ground. Dad isn't happy, report says

A Bluffton man was charged with third-degree assault and battery Monday afternoon after he allegedly "slammed" his stepson to the ground after the two argued, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported by the stepson's biological father at a residence on Stoney Crossing around 4:30 p.m. The boy's father told a deputy he arrived to pick up his son to find him arguing with his stepfather. The man said the stepfather "became angry" and "grabbed (the boy) by the head and groin area, picked him up and threw him to the ground," the report said. The man then allegedly "slammed" his stepson's head into the ground, at which point, the boy's father told the stepfather to stop.
The boy and his father left and called 911. The boy told the deputy his stepfather had told his mother to "shut up," and "used foul language toward her."
The son refused medical attention, but said he did want to pursue charges.
When the deputy spoke to the stepfather, he said "I threw him on the ground," the report said. "When I asked why, he said because he gave me attitude," the deputy wrote in the report. "He then stated 'he came at me and called me a b-----, so I threw him down. That's it.'"
The stepfather was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
