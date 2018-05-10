He's accused of stealing $1,500 in clothing from Hilton Head store. Do you know him?

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing $1,500 from a Hilton Head Island store Wednesday by stuffing the products under his shirt and pants.
The theft happened around 2:50 p.m. at Belk on Shelter Cove Lane, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The man was seen on video surveillance grabbing numerous items of Ralph Lauren clothing, stuffing them into his shirt and pants and leaving the store without paying for them.
The suspect is described as being between 34 and 35 years old, between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing around 240 to 280 pounds.
He was last seen leaving in an older model "beat up" black SUV, the release said.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact Private First Class Cushman at 843-255-3309 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
