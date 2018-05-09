Hilton Head woman suffers black eye, bruises in domestic violence call incident, report says

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident that happened May 3, but was reported Monday after the victim originally called 911, but was too frightened to speak with investigators.
The incident happened at a Cordillo Parkway residence around 11:30 p.m. on May 3, according to a Sheriff's Office report. The victim told deputies Monday that on the day of the incident, her husband came home "drunk."
After an argument, he allegedly struck her with his fist, hitting her in the left eye and her left shoulder area, the report said. The woman said she called 911, but hung up, and that when deputies arrived in the area, she was too afraid to come out and speak with them.
Her husband moved all of his belongings out of the home and no longer lived there as of Monday.
Deputies obtained a warrant for the man's arrest and attempted to call him with no success.
No arrest was listed in the report.
The Island Packet does not typically name those accused or charged with misdemeanor crimes.
