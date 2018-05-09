'I'm going to make you cry.' Employee smacks co-worker at Bluffton restaurant, police say

An employee at a Bluffton restaurant was charged with third-degree assault and battery Friday night when she allegedly slapped her coworker in the face after telling her, "I'm going to make you cry," according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. at The Brick Chicken. The victim told a deputy the woman slapped her at the restaurant's server station. The victim said she grabbed the woman's hair in an attempt to "not get hit again," and that a customer separated the two.
Before she was slapped, the victim said she was "doing her job" when the woman became "agitated" and told her "I'm going to make you cry," the report said.
A deputy watched surveillance footage and noticed a "very animated interaction" between the two women. The footage "clearly" showed one woman standing behind a bar slap the victim in the face, the report said.
The victim had some redness on her left cheek and told the deputy that she would like to press charges for assault and battery.
A deputy met with the suspect who said she had asked the victim to take care of a couple who ordered drinks and had not received service after several minutes.
The woman said the victim began to argue with her and "become aggressive," so she slapped "the s--- out of (the victim)," the report said.
The woman was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
