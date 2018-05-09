Driver identified one week after she was found dead next to burning car in Savannah

The woman found dead next to her burning car in Savannah last week has been identified, according to a news release Tuesday from the Savannah Police Department.

Kayla Shuman, 23, of Pooler, reportedly was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident May 1.

Police investigators had sought the public's help in identifying her.

They said her Ford Fusion was traveling south on New Hampstead Road before 10 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and started a brush fire, according to the police department.

Shuman is the daughter of Lisa H. and Andrew "Drew" M. Shuman, according to her obituary.

She was a member of Compassion Christian Church and a 2013 graduate of Windsor Forest High School in Savannah, the obituary said.

A service to celebrate Shuman's life is scheduled for noon Saturday at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel.