16-year-old charged in Bluffton burglary. He may be tied to others, police say

A 16-year-old was charged as an adult with 1st degree burglary on Tuesday after officers and a police K-9 chased him through several Bluffton residential complexes.
Leonel Salazar, whose photo was not made available by law enforcement, is accused of breaking the glass on the patio door of an apartment in Simmons Cay on Simmonsville Road about 9:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The resident of the apartment called 911 and confronted the suspect, who was described in the news release as Hispanic and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect allegedly dropped a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ran away.
He was tracked by sheriff's deputies and K-9 Enzo through the neighboring Avalon Shores apartments and into a wooded area, where the officers reportedly found a tent, according to the news release.
The suspect came out of the tent and ran away again, this time into the nearby Westbury Park condominium complex, where he was arrested with help from Bluffton police officers, the release said.
Salazar was interviewed at the Bluffton Police Department about recent property crimes in which he is a person of interest, according to the release. He was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about Salazar may call Sgt. Doug Seifert 843-255-3414 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
