It's boating season: Here's some of what Beaufort Co. officers are already seeing

With boating season well underway, law enforcement already has its hands full with incidents on the water.
In recent days, an officer jumped into a fleeing boat to serve a warrant.
In another case, an argument on a boat led to deputies having to pull a stubborn, drunk man from the water.
A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy patrolling Grays Hill Boat Landing on Saturday evening recognized a man with an active arrest warrant, the officer wrote in his report. When the officer summoned the man to his car, the man turned and began walking away with his phone in his ear toward the dock where a boat driven by another man was pulling up.
The deputy told the man to stop. He responded that he had to go help someone broken down on the water. The man then ran and jumped in the boat before it reached the dock.
The boat's driver jumped out onto the dock when he saw the deputy giving chase, and pushed the boat away with the fleeing man at the controls. The deputy jumped into the boat and held the man at Taser-point at the front of the boat while he directed it back to the dock, the report said.
The man was arrested and served with a family court bench warrant.
On Monday, deputies were called to Sams Point Landing on Lady's Island for a man in the water. Two friends had been drinking in their boat when they got into a heated argument, the Sheriff's Office report said.
One man jumped in the Morgan River and refused to get back in the boat. But he was without a life jacket, calling for help when deputies arrived and "grossly intoxicated," the report said.
The officers helped him back in the boat and into a life jacket.
Once on land, he was charged with disorderly conduct.
