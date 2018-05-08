Report: Bluffton man called 911 for help. Then cops found videos of minors on his phone

A Bluffton man turned himself in Monday and was charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators allegedly found videos of minors engaging in activities of a "sexually explicit nature" in May of 2017, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Nathan Bell, 37, was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Tuesday morning on a $60,000 bond, according to jail records.
His arrest follows a year-long investigation which began with an incident reported on May 1, 2017, at Bell's Pebble Beach Cove residence, according to a Sheriff's Office report. Emergency personnel were called to the home after Bell told his roommate he had chest pains and needed medical assistance. His roommate called 911, and Bell was taken to a hospital by EMS, the report said.
While Bell was being treated, his roommate told deputies he went through Bell's phone and saw a video. The description of that video was redacted from the report. Bell's roommate said the video appeared to be downloaded and not taken from the phone's camera. He turned it over to law enforcement.
A year-long investigation into the videos led the Sheriff's Office to obtain warrants last fall, Bromage said Tuesday. Bell turned himself in to authorities on Monday.
